Ruth E. Wall, 96, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Mar. 18, 2021, at the Adams Woodcrest Nursing Center in Decatur.

Ruth was born in Bluffton Dec. 27, 1924, to Jacob and May Sweeny DeRuysher. She married Rosco Dale Wall Dec. 12, 1943, in Warren. He preceded her in death May 29, 1986.

A 1943 graduate of Bluffton High School, Ruth was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with family and caring for her grandchildren, traveling, and enjoyed baking and reading.

Survivors include two daughters, Lois (Tom) Carnall of Decatur and Pat Mayer of Wilshire, Ohio; a son, Dale E. (LouAnn) Wall of Bluffton; a sister-in-law, Donna Wall of Hawaii; and eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by a son, David Michael Wall; a son-in-law, Ron Mayer; and a sister, Lois Mary Nelson.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Calling will be followed immediately by a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Denise Schwaberow officiating. Burial will take place at the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitors are required to wear masks during the visitation and funeral service at the funeral home. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we currently are only allowed a certain number of visitors in the funeral home at one time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.