Ruth E. Reed, 67, of Bluffton, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Visitation has now been scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, followed immediately by a service at 3 p.m. officiated by Pastor Terry Myers.

Visitors are required to wear masks during the visitation and service at the funeral home and cooperation is appreciated.

A full obituary was published in the Feb. 22, 2021, News-Banner.