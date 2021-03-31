Robin Stults, age 57, a former resident of Portland, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home in Bluffton.

Robin was born on March 6, 1964, in Portland, the daughter of Robert Armstrong Sr. and Priscilla (Butler) Butcher. She worked at Bluffton Rubber Company and Walmart in Portland. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Portland. Robin married Pete Stults on Sept. 15, 2006.

Survivors include her husband, Pete Stults of Bluffton; one daughter, Trinity (Eric) Kreider-Stone of Bluffton; one son, Bobby (Sara) Armstrong of Redkey; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Marty Redford of Portland and Rita (Robert) Brotherton of Portland; two brothers, Robert “Peewee” (Susie) Armstrong of Portland, and Russell (Kelli) Armstrong of Portland; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 2, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Services to celebrate Robin’s life will follow at 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at IOOF Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville.

