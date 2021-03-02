Robert W. Zaugg, 83, of rural Ossian, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 5, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted at 2 p.m. on Friday at the top of Robert’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Tocsin.

A full obituary was published in the Dec. 4, 2020, edition of the News-Banner.