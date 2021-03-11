WELLS COUNTY

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

1600 W. Washington St.

Bluffton, IN 46714

Phone: (260) 824-6430

Fax: (260) 824-6431

Email: kim.bennett@wellscounty.org

REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDING

Bid Date: Monday, April 5, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. (local time)

Place: Conference room-

Opening at Wells County Carnegie Annex, 223 W Washington St., Bluffton IN 46714

Early bids, sent to: Lisa McCormick 102 W. Market St. Suite 205 Bluffton IN 46714

All bids to be submitted on Wells County Bid Form 1.

All bids to be accompanied by a 10% bond or certified check in the amount of 10% of the bid. (Out-of-State companies must have checks.)

The Board of Wells County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids, or to accept the one which, in their judgment, will be in the best interest of Wells County, and will be the best and/or lowest responsive and responsible bidder for each line or class of materials.

COUNTY HIGHWAY

SUPERVISOR’S REQUISITION

BITUMINOUS MATERIAL LIQUID – 300,000 gallons or less liquid asphalt emulsions of various grades. Materials to meet Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications except remove stone coating. No demurrage can be charged. Bid price at cents/gallon and dollars/ton.

Kim Bennett

Wells County Highway Dept.

Supervisor

oj, nb 3/11, 3/18

hspaxlp