NOTICE OF THE FILING AND PENDENCY OF A PETITION

FOR THE ANNEXATION OF

CERTAIN REAL ESTATE INTO THE CITY OF BLUFFTON

TO INTERESTED PARTIES:

You are notified that MidLand LLC, the owner of certain real estate contiguous to the City of Bluffton, Indiana, has filed with the Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana, its petition for annexation of certain real estate into the City of Bluffton, Indiana. The property is located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Adams Street and Western Avenue (the “Territory”). The legal description for the Territory to be annex is set forth in the Petition For Annexation which may be viewed and examined in the office of the City of Bluffton Clerk/Treasurer.

You are further notified that the Petition and Ordinance No.1535 to annex the Territory will be considered at a public hearing to be conducted by the Common Council of the City of Bluffton at the Common Council Chambers on the second floor of the Bluffton City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, commencing at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 13th day of April, 2021. Persons interested in being heard either in favor of or in opposition to the Petition and the Ordinance are invited to attend. The Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Indiana, may, after such public hearing on the Petition, grant the request by the adoption of the Ordinance to annex the territory into the City of Bluffton, Indiana not earlier than April 27, 2021, 14 days after the public hearing.

Tamara D. Runyon,

IAMC, MMC, ACPFA

City Clerk-Treasurer

128 East Market Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-0612

