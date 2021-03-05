Public Notice

Professional Federal Credit Union, 1710 St. Joe River Dr., Fort Wayne, IN 46805 is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with ProFed Credit Union New Branch – Bluffton, IN located on N. Main St., Bluffton, IN 46714. Runoff from the project site will discharge to the Wabash River. Questions or comments should be directed to David Michael of Michael Kinder & Sons at 260-744-4359.

nb 3/5

