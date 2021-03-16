NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Wells County Indiana that the proper legal officers of Nottingham Twp Board will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year at their Regular meeting place at 3518 E. Market St. Petroleum IN, at 7:00 P.M. on the 30th day of March, 2021

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriation made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken

Fund Name: CUM FIRE(TWP) Amount

Major Budget Classifications:

Capital Outlays $ 60,000

Total for CUM FIRE(TWP) Fund $ 60,000

Fund Name: Fire Loan Proceeds Amount

Major Budget Classifications:

Capital Outlays $ 70000

Total for Fire Loan Proceeds Fund $ 70000

