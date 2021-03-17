Home Opinions Open government is the key to honest government Open government is the key to honest government March 17, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Needed this St. Patrick’s Day — Ronald Reagan’s spirit Opinions The two sides of the minimum wage issue Opinions Biden’s COVID relief bill is bad policy and bad faith