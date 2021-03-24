Ona Louise Aldred, 74, of Warren, died March 22, 2021, in Warren.

She was born Sept. 3, 1946, to Omar “Buck” Bradley and Ruth Evelyn (Hamby) Bradley in Bethel, Ky. She married Frederick “Freddy” G. Aldred on Dec. 15, 1963, in Mt. Etna.

Survivors include her sons, Frederick G. (Donna) Aldred Jr. of Van Buren, Rodney O. Aldred of Warren, and Troy D. Aldred of Warren; daughter, Brandy (Morris) Mann of Warren; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Ivan Roger Bradley; her half-brother Odell Bradley; and her sister, Margaret Foster.

Calling hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren. A service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in rural Marion.

Online condolences at: glancyfuneralhomes.com