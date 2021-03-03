OF HEARING ON PROPOSED

CUMULATIVE COUNTY CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT FUND

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the Board of Commissioners of Wells County, Indiana, will consider at the lower level Meeting Room at the Wells County Courthouse Annex, 223 West Washington Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, at 10:30 o’clock a.m. on March 15, 2021, the establishment of a Cumulative County Capital Development Fund under the provisions of Indiana Code 36-9-14.5 for the purposes as follows: For all uses as set out in IC 36-9-14.5.

The tax will be levied on all taxable real and personal property within the taxing district and will not exceed $.0333 on each $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed fund will be levied beginning with taxes due and payable in the year 2022. Taxpayers appearing at such hearing shall have the right to be heard thereon. The proposal for establishment of the Cumulative County Capital Development Fund is subject to approval by the Department of Local Government Finance.

Within 30 days after the date of the adoption of the cumulative fund by the Board of Commissioners of Wells County, Indiana, the Board of Commissioners of Wells County, Indiana, will publish a Notice of Adoption.

Upon publication of the Notice of Adoption, fifty (50) or more taxpayers in the taxing district may file a petition with the County Auditor not later than noon ten (10) days after the publication of the Notice of Adoption setting forth their objections to the proposed fund.

Dated this second day of March, 2021.

THE BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS OF

THE COUNTY OF WELLS:

Blake Gerber, President

Kevin S. Woodward, Vice Pres

Michael K. Vanover, Commissioner ATTEST:

Lisa McCormick, Auditor

