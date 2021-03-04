STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

ESTATE NO:

90C01-2011-EU-000051

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

ESTATE OF: )

Virginia Schaadt

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Kristy K. Hensley and David M. Schaadt were, on 19th day of November, 2020, appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of Virginia Schaadt, deceased, who died on the 28th day of October, 2020, and were authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 19th day of November, 2020.

Beth Davis

Clerk of the

Wells Circuit Court

Matthew P. Hayes

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

Attorney No. 32002—02

GORDON & ASSOCIATES

PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

nb 3/4, 3/11

