STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
ESTATE NO:
90C01-2011-EU-000051
IN THE MATTER OF THE )
ESTATE OF: )
Virginia Schaadt
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that Kristy K. Hensley and David M. Schaadt were, on 19th day of November, 2020, appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of Virginia Schaadt, deceased, who died on the 28th day of October, 2020, and were authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 19th day of November, 2020.
Beth Davis
Clerk of the
Wells Circuit Court
Matthew P. Hayes
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
Attorney No. 32002—02
GORDON & ASSOCIATES
PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
119 East Oak Forest Drive
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-9377
nb 3/4, 3/11
hspaxlp