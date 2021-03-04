STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
ESTATE NO:
90C01-2012-EU-000056
IN THE MATTER OF THE )
ESTATE OF: )
Jacquelyn Shaffer
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that Shari Kim Green was, on 15th day of December, 2020, appointed personal representative of the estate of Jacquelyn Shaffer, deceased, who died on the 5th day of November, 2020, and was authorized to administer her estate without court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 15th day of December, 2020.
Beth Davis
Clerk of the
Wells Circuit Court
Matthew P. Hayes
Attorney for Personal Representative
Attorney No. 32002—02
GORDON & ASSOCIATES
PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
119 East Oak Forest Drive
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-9377
nb 3/4, 3/11
hspaxlp