At a special meeting, the Town Council of the Town of Markle will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, beginning not earlier than 1:00 p.m., local time, in the meeting room of the Markle Town Hall, 197 East Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, to consider the annexation of a certain contiguous territory to the Town of Markle, which territory is described as follows:

Beginning 15.663 chains south of the northwest corner of Section 36, Township 28 North, Range 10 East, thence south in the center of the public highway 25.069 chains; thence east 40/23 chains; thence north 25.007 chains; thence west about 40.23 chains to the center of the public highway to the place of beginning containing 100.75 acres of land, said land being in Section 36, Township 28 North, Range 10 East, excepting the south half of the south half of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 36 in Township 28 North, Range 1 0 East, containing 1 0 acres of land and leaving in this tract 90 acres of land, more or less.

ALSO, the south half of the south half of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 36 in Township 28 North, Range 10 East, containing 10 acres of land.

The land described contains approximately 46.15 acres, more or less, including any road right of way inside Huntington County which is adjacent to these boundaries which was not previously annexed by the Town of Markle.

The petition for annexation may be copied or examined during regular business hours at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer of the Town of Markle, Town Hall, 197 East Morse Street, Monday through Friday. All interested parties will have the opportunity to testify at the hearing as to the proposed annexation. Any individual who requires an accommodation as the result of a disability should contact the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office sufficiently in advance of the public hearing, so reasonable accommodation may be arranged. The number of attendees may be reasonably restricted to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency.

Stephenie Hensley,

Clerk-Treasurer

TOWN OF MARKLE, INDIANA

