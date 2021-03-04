STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
COURT
CAUSE NO:
90C01-2102-MI-000005
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )
MELANIE RAE BECKMAN )
Petitioner. )
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
MELANIE RAE BECKMAN, whose mailing address is: 440 W 800 N, Uniondale IN 46791 and if different, my residence address is: (same) in Wells County, Indiana, has filed a petition in the Wells Court requesting that her name be changed to MELANIE RAE McBRIDE.
Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on APRIL 12, 2021 at 1:00 P.M.
Melanie R. Beckman
Petitioner
February 19, 2021
K.W. Kiracofe
Judicial Officer
nb 3/4, 3/8, 3/11
hspaxlp