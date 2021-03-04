STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

COURT

CAUSE NO:

90C01-2102-MI-000005

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

MELANIE RAE BECKMAN )

Petitioner. )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

MELANIE RAE BECKMAN, whose mailing address is: 440 W 800 N, Uniondale IN 46791 and if different, my residence address is: (same) in Wells County, Indiana, has filed a petition in the Wells Court requesting that her name be changed to MELANIE RAE McBRIDE.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on APRIL 12, 2021 at 1:00 P.M.

Melanie R. Beckman

Petitioner

February 19, 2021

K.W. Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

nb 3/4, 3/8, 3/11

hspaxlp