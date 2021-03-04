STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

COURT

CAUSE NO:

90C01-2102-MI-000006

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF MINOR:

ZACHARY ADAM BECKMAN

Name of Minor

RHONDA ANN MCBRIDE

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that petitioner, RHONDA ANN MCBRIDE, as a self-represented litigant, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name on ZACHARY ADAM BECKMAN, to change the name to ZACHARY ADAM MCBRIDE.

The Petition is scheduled for hearing in the Wells Circuit Court on APRIL 12, 2021 at 1:00 P.M., whcich is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date.

Dated on

February 19, 2021

Beth Davis

Clerk, RG Court

