STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

CAUSE NO:

90C01-2101-EU-000004

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF )

NOE HERNANDEZ )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

FOR PUBLICATION IN

NEWSPAPER

Notice is hereby given that Deborah L. Hernandez was on January 29th, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate Of Noe Hernandez, deceased, Who died on December 9, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, Whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, on February 22, 2021.

Beth Davis

CLERK,

WELLS SUPERIOR COURT

Anthony T. Adolf #19247-64

4656 W Jefferson Blvd. Suite 150

Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804

260-426-5253

Attorneys for Personal Representative

nb 3/2, 3/9

hspaxlp