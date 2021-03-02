STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
SUPERIOR COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
CAUSE NO:
90C01-2101-EU-000004
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF )
NOE HERNANDEZ )
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
FOR PUBLICATION IN
NEWSPAPER
Notice is hereby given that Deborah L. Hernandez was on January 29th, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate Of Noe Hernandez, deceased, Who died on December 9, 2020.
All persons who have claims against this estate, Whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, on February 22, 2021.
Beth Davis
CLERK,
WELLS SUPERIOR COURT
Anthony T. Adolf #19247-64
4656 W Jefferson Blvd. Suite 150
Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804
260-426-5253
Attorneys for Personal Representative
nb 3/2, 3/9
hspaxlp