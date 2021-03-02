STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

ESTATE NO:

90C01-2102-EU-000007

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

ESTATE OF: )

TREVOR J. STEFFEN, )

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that TERESA J. STEFFEN-PULFER was on February 19th, 2021, appointed personal representative of the estate of TREVOR J. STEFFEN, deceased, who died on January 24, 2021. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, on

February 19, 2021

Beth Davis

Clerk of the

Wells Circuit Court

for Wells County, Indiana

Roy R. Johnson

Attorney No. 4937-90

ANDREWS & CRELL, PC

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-4049

Facsimile: (260) 827-5099

E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com

Attorneys for Personal Represtative

