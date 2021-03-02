STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
ESTATE NO:
90C01-2102-EU-000007
IN THE MATTER OF THE )
ESTATE OF: )
TREVOR J. STEFFEN, )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that TERESA J. STEFFEN-PULFER was on February 19th, 2021, appointed personal representative of the estate of TREVOR J. STEFFEN, deceased, who died on January 24, 2021. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, on
February 19, 2021
Beth Davis
Clerk of the
Wells Circuit Court
for Wells County, Indiana
Roy R. Johnson
Attorney No. 4937-90
ANDREWS & CRELL, PC
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
Telephone: (260) 824-4049
Facsimile: (260) 827-5099
E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com
Attorneys for Personal Represtative
nb 3/2, 3/9
hspaxlp