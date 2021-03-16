Michael Lewis “Mike” Ward, 77, of Atlanta, Ga., died March 5 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

He was born June 26, 1943, to Lewis and Eileen Bundy Ward in Bluffton and was a 1961 graduate of Bluffton High School. He also served in the Indiana National Guard. He moved to Atlanta in 1979 and had a successful career in sales with the Georgia-Pacific company until his retirement in 2013

Mike was a warm and loving husband and father, for whom family was the center of his world. His friendly, easy-going personality made him a wide circle of friends whose company he enjoyed. With a wonderful salesman’s persona who “never met a stranger,” he put people instantly at ease. He loved his Bluffton roots and made annual trips to visit during Street Fair and see old friends — mainly at the Elks Club, of course.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Neil Ward; his daughters, Allison Elizabeth and Madison Eileen, both of Atlanta; two grandsons, Carter and Landon Ward of Circleville, Ohio; a brother, Richard Ward of Atlanta; and two nephews, Matt Roop of Indianapolis and Mark Roop of Nashville; and a brother-in-law, William Roop of Indianapolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Christian Michael of Circleville, Ohio; and sisters Patricia Ward and Kathleen Ward Roop, both of Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the Alzheimer’s Association.