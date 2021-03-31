Michael H. Moorefield, 82, of Lady Lake, Fla., and a former longtime resident of Wells County, passed away Sunday evening, Mar. 28, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Michael was born in Owen County on Feb. 1, 1939, to Jesse and Nellie (Christopher) Moorefield. He married Susan “Ellen” Booker in Uniondale on June 7, 1959. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2000. He is survived by his companion of 15 years, Mary Lucas of Lady Lake, Fla.

A 1957 graduate of Rockcreek High School, Michael served in the United States Air Force from 1958 until 1966. He owned his own flower shop in Bluffton during the 1970s called Mike’s Flower Shop. For many years, he was a truck driver, retiring in 2001 from TPC, Inc. in Florida.

Michael was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale and had been attending The Congregational Church in Summerfield, Fla., for the past several years. He enjoyed doing puzzles with Mary, bird watching, and working in the yard, especially tending to his plants. He also enjoyed tending to all the plants at his church in Florida. He was also a past member of the American Legion Post 0400.

In addition to his companion, Mary Lucas, he is survived by two sons, Michael (Karen) Moorefield of Bluffton and Curtis Moorefield of Tavares, Fla.; two daughters, Linda (Robert) Frank of Eustis, Fla., and Rhonda Williams of Florida; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jesse Moorefield of Maryville, Ala., Larry (Cinda) Moorefield of Ohio, and Jack (JoAnn) Moorefield of Leo; and two sisters, Beatrice Perrin of Bluffton and Betty (Fred) Dillon of Ossian.

In addition to his wife and parents, Michael was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Bill Moorefield.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 1 until 3 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the top of Michael’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Masks are required for attendance at the visitation and funeral service at the funeral home. We appreciate your understanding.