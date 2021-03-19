Martha Johnson

Martha F. Johnson, 94, of Bluffton, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Markle Health & Rehab.

She was born Monday, Jan. 16, 1927. She married E. Preston Johnson on Thursday, July 4, 1946, in Greensburg; he preceded her in death Aug. 26, 2012.

Martha received her master’s degree in education from St. Francis College. She taught third grade for 17 years for the Ossian schools.

She was a former resident of Chester Township. She attended Keystone UMC and also The New Beginning Church.

Martha enjoyed ceramics and making and collecting dolls. She loved playing with the great-grandkids on her “buggy.”

She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Dee (Carl) Rickard of Foristell, Mo., Kay Hunnicutt of Bluffton, and Linda C. Kirkwood of Bluffton; a son, Bobby (Janie) Johnson of Leaburg, Ore.; and 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Preston Johnson; her mother, Winifred “Koko” Armstrong; three brothers, Lester Ryan, Bill Ryan, and Dale Ryan; a sister, Dorothy Moore; and two sons-in-laws, Kent Alan Kirkwood and Larry Dee Hunnicutt.

The family will be having private viewing and services on Monday, March 22, officiated by Rev. Steve Sutton. Interment will follow in the Pennville I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

Preferred memorials are to Southern Wells Community Church, 9450S-300W, Poneto, IN 46781

Arrangements are being handled by the Walker and Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com