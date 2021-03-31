Margaret Shepherd, 87, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday evening, March 29, 2021, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on June 22, 1933, in Hazard, Ky., to William and Lena Combs.

Margaret worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton and worked in the central supply of the Caylor-Nickel Clinic in Bluffton. She also worked at Cooper Community Care Center in Bluffton and retired as a cashier at Pamida Store in Bluffton.

On May 26, 1951, in Hazard, Ky., Margaret and Bazle Shepherd Jr. were married. He preceded her in death April 25, 2009.

Survivors include a son, Kenneth Shepherd of Bluffton, along with five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Terry Shepherd in 2016; and by five brothers; and four sisters.

A service to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Mike Hershey officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Calling hours will take place on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the funeral service. Memorials may be made to Markle Health and Rehabilitation – Activity Fund in Margaret’s memory.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the service. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomarich.com