Madeline L. “Maddie” Pernell, 86, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, March 27, 2021, at the River Terrace Retirement Community.

Maddie was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Huntington County, to Milford and Opal (Raber) Ruse. She married Avery “Fred” Pernell in Poneto on Mar. 10, 1957. Fred preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2015.

A 1953 graduate of Chester Center High School, Maddie attended the Bluffton Church of the Nazarene. She worked in the business office at Corning Glass for almost 20 years before the operation closed. She then worked at various local businesses until retirement.

Maddie was an avid Chicago Cubs and Indiana Pacers fan. Her hobbies included crocheting, sewing, and fishing. She also enjoyed traveling and camping, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Lisa (Randy) Sills of Poneto, Anette (Bill) McIntire of Montpelier, and Lynn (Ryan) Carroll of Bluffton; a son, Mike (Jennifer) Pernell of Union, Ky.; and 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Maddie was preceded in death by a sister, Adeline Oswalt, and two brothers, Gene Ruse and infant Kenneth Ruse.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 1, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Mark Dauterman will officiate. Burial will follow at the Brookside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Masks are required for attendance at the visitation and funeral at the funeral home. We appreciate your understanding.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wells County Food and Clothing Bank.

