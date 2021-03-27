Lois Jean Mowery, 94, formerly of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

Jean was born June 23, 1926, in Bryant, Ind., to Arthur E. and Nellie V. Stout Sloderbeck. Both parents preceded her in death. She married Charles “Bud” Mowery April 27, 1947, in Bluffton. He preceded her in death May 12, 2009.

She was a 1944 graduate of Bluffton High School and earned a business degree at Manchester College. Jean retired in 1988 from Franklin Electric, serving as a secretary for 28 years. She was a member of the First Reformed Church in Bluffton and a member of the Quarter Century Club at Franklin Electric.

Survivors include a daughter, Carol (Jim) Oliver, and a son, Neil (Karen) Mowery, both of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Kurt Oliver, Scott Oliver, Amy Mowery and Abby Steffen; and five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, W. Louise Gass, and a brother, Dean Sloderbeck.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 31,at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Dr. Bryson E. Bell officiating. Burial will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted immediately before the start of the service at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the top of Jean’s obituary page.

Visitors are required to wear masks during the visitation and funeral service at the funeral home. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we currently are only allowed a certain number of visitors in the funeral home at one time.

Memorial donations may be made to First Reformed Church of Bluffton or Wells on Wheels.

