Home Opinions Legislating across the racial divide Legislating across the racial divide March 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Light looking brighter at the end of the tunnel Opinions Time to start talking about America’s coming bankruptcy Opinions All hail the all-powerful Indiana General Assembly