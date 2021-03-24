Home Lifestyle Legion hosts breakfast Saturday Legion hosts breakfast Saturday March 24, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Lifestyle Life with no physical contact with friends has been no fun Lifestyle Area Things to See and Do: 3-23-2021