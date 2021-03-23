NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

90C01-2103-EU-000014

Notice is hereby given that KENNETH R. FLOWERS on March 12, 2021 was appointed the Personal Representative of the estate of JEANNIE W. FLOWERS, who died December 1, 2020, leaving a will. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Court on March 12, 2021

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Roy R. Johnson

Attorney No. 4937-90

ANDREWS & CRELL, PC

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-4049

Facsimile: (260) 827-5099

E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells. com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

