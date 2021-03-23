NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
90C01-2103-EU-000014
Notice is hereby given that KENNETH R. FLOWERS on March 12, 2021 was appointed the Personal Representative of the estate of JEANNIE W. FLOWERS, who died December 1, 2020, leaving a will. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Witness my hand and the seal of the Court on March 12, 2021
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Roy R. Johnson
Attorney No. 4937-90
ANDREWS & CRELL, PC
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
Telephone: (260) 824-4049
Facsimile: (260) 827-5099
E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells. com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
nb 3/23, 3/30
hspaxlp