Below is a Teen Talk interview with Keturah Bradford of Bluffton High School.

What grade are you in?

I am a freshman in high school.

What is the funniest thing that has happened to you lately?

The funniest thing that’s happened to me lately would be when I went to Burger King and I’m really bad at ordering. So when I told them what I wanted, I said I wanted the chicken fry meal. The cashier asked what I would like to drink, and instead of telling them what kind of soda I wanted, I told them, “Uh pop.” And now every time we go out to eat and I have to order a drink, my family always mocks me.

If you could travel anywhere, where would it be and why?

If i could travel anywhere it would be Aoshima Island. Aoshima Island is a place an island around Japan that has more cats than people. It has more than 100 cats. I’m a cat lover, so that’s why I would travel there.

You’re given a day to do whatever you like with no limits on money or reality. How do you spend your day?

If I could spend a day without money restrictions or reality, I would make all the characters I have drawn come to life and spend the whole day hanging out with them.

What’s your most used emoji?

My most used emoji is the dinosaur emoji.

What is something that you are proud of a parent or relative for doing?

I am proud of my mom for being able to support six kids all by herself and being therefore every one of us.

What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

The biggest outcome that I have had to overcome would be forcing myself to be a more social and better person and treating myself with self-love.

Do you have any pets?

I have six dogs (one husky and five schnauzers). I also have four cats. We rescued three of them, and one is a kid from our oldest rescue cat.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in school would be art class, because I am able to express my creativity and emotions through my artistic talent.

Are you involved in any activities, related to school and otherwise?

I am not involved in any after school actives or clubs because I figured for my first year in high school I should get to know the school better and get comfortable with it.

What is your favorite game to play? Why?

My favorite game to play is called Zingo. We play it in the PE class sometimes; the game is a mix of soccer and basketball. I like this game because you can be rough but because you have so much adrenaline, you don’t get hurt.

What did you want to be when you were a little kid?

When I was a little kid, I always wanted to be an artist and animal rescuer.

What’s one thing that can instantly make your day better?

One thing that can instantly make my day better is food. Everyone knows that I love food so when someone gives me some, I know that they appreciate me.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

If I had a superpower, it would be to turn invisible.

If you had to eat one thing for every meal going forward, what would you eat?

If I had to eat one thing for the rest of my life it would be pizza, because pizza can be very different depending on the toppings and it’s my favorite food.

If you could have one exotic animal and it was ethically OK to have the exotic animal, what would it be?

If I could have any exotic animal it would be a serval. It’s a type of cat that’s smaller than a lion but bigger than a house cat; it looks like a mini leopard.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

In 10 years, I see myself in a small house in the country with a beautiful yard and a job at the local shelter. I see myself rescuing animals and fostering them. I will get there by working hard and saving up money, along with staying positive and keeping my mind set on my goal.

What else should I know about you?

I’m a very different person and some may see me as weird. I like to help people the most I can. I believe that the little difference I make can add up to a big one. I have a big personality but a small voice, so I have trouble with being social. It’s one thing I’ve been working on by setting myself small goals; it’s been really helping. I always try to see the best in others even when it’s tough, and I try to be a good example to my younger siblings.

Teen Talk is a service supported by Southern Wells Community Schools, Northern Wells Community Schools, and Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District to promote dialogue and community among area high school students.