Kenneth Wayne Markley, 100, passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, in Franklin, Tenn.

Kenneth was born in Bluffton to the late Lewis J. Markley and Mildred I. (Schott) Markley on Feb. 8, 1921. He went to school in Bluffton. He married Delene (Finch) Markley on March 12, 1992, in Franklin, Tenn.

He worked as a supply chain supervisor for Panhandle Eastern, a natural gas pipeline firm, for nearly 40 years. Kenneth was an avid golfer, sports fan and excelled as a basketball star in his younger years. He was loved by his family and respected as a gentleman by all that knew him.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Markley; his brother, Richard Markley; and two sisters Phyllis I. Poling of Decatur and Anna Walton.

Kenneth is survived by his spouse, Delene A. Markley; a daughter, Debra (William Priebe) Markley; three stepchildren, Linda (Michael) Conrath, Ted (Sherry) Finch, Cheryl (Thomas) Liddell; two brothers, Roderick and James Markley; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held later in Indiana.

Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

The family of Mr. Markley wishes to extend their sincere thanks to WillowBrook Home Health & Hospice and his in-home caregiver, Nina Roberts.

