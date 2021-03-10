Below is a Teen Talk interview with Kaylee Anderson of Norwell High School.

What grade are you in?

I’m a junior at Norwell High School.

What is the funniest thing that has happened to you lately?

Today at school, my friend and I were looking back on some old videos of ourselves from seventh grade, and we laughed so hard.

If you could travel anywhere, where would it be and why?

I would love to travel around Europe and just see all the pretty cities and sites.

You’re given a day to do whatever you like with no limits on money or reality. How do you spend your day?

I would pay for college in advance and then by a new wardrobe. I’d also buy my friends and family a bunch of things for fun!

What is something that you are proud of a parent or relative for doing?

I am proud of both my parents for just being parents and that they take such good care of my brother and myself.

What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

Being able to recover from a injured quad muscle to come back to track was very difficult to work back up to be able to do.

Do you have any pets?

Yes, I have two dogs.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

I really enjoy my AP Psych class, I love learning about people’s minds and I love my classmates and our conversations.

Are you involved in any activities, related to school and otherwise?

I am an athlete; I run track and I played soccer this past fall. I also played volleyball and basketball.

What is your favorite game to play? Why?

I love playing Phase 10 and UNO! Just the high intensity and how everyone talks to one another during a game is so funny to me, and I love it.

What did you want to be when you were a little kid?

I wanted to be a nurse and an actress when I was younger.

What’s one thing that can instantly make your day better?

Being around my friends and listening to worship music and just singing together will always make my day 100x better. Also hearing Jami Bucher talk about anything; she makes my day a lot better!

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

I think it would be so cool to have quick recovery from any injury, so I wouldn’t ever worry about ever getting hurt.

If you had to eat one thing for every meal going forward, what would you eat?

I would eat chicken of any sort. I love chicken and there are so many different ways you can make it.

If you could have one exotic animal and it was ethically OK to have the exotic animal, what would it be?

I would love to have a Fennec Fox. They are so cute!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

I hope to be out of college with a steady job and hopefully married. I just need to keep working hard and following God’s plan through it all to get to where I need to be.

What else should I know about you?

I really love Jesus and I love people and talking/learning about new people and their stories.

Teen Talk is a service supported by Southern Wells Community Schools, Northern Wells Community Schools, and Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District to promote dialogue and community among area high school students.