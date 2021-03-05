John N. Helblig, 88, of Decatur, passed away Feb. 28, 2021, at his home.

Born Feb. 14, 1933, in Bluffton, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Davis) Helblig. A graduate of Bluffton High School, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for three years during the Korean War. He was a truck driver and dispatcher with Commercial Motor Freight of Ohio, from which he retired. After retirement, he moved to Lake County, Fla., and was employed with the Lake County Courthouse, from which he later retired. John and his wife, the now late Lillian Helblig, enjoyed traveling and traveled to all 50 states in their RV. John enjoyed learning the history and fascinating facts of each state they visited. They nestled in the Cumberland Gap area, where he became a greeter at the Cumberland Gap National Park and was a Mason with the Tazewell Masonic Lodge #180. A family man, he was joyful, people-oriented, and loved being with his family.

He is survived by his children, Brenda (George) Thomas of Bluffton, Camala (Rick) Horther of Decatur, and Jeffery (Rhonda Miller) Helblig of Decatur; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Norman Helblig of South Carolina, and Lola Helblig of Bluffton. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kimm Adams; sister-in-law, Betty Helblig; and several siblings.

Celebration of Life is 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Union Township Hall, 4655E-800N, Decatur, IN, 46733. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

