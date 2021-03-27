Jerry Uptgraft, 86, a former Bluffton resident, passed away Jan. 31, 2021.

He was born June 29, 1934, to Willis and Dorothy Uptgraft. He grew up in Bluffton.

He graduated from Bluffton High School and then from Ball State University. He obtained his bachelor’s degree and entered into his lifelong profession as an elementary school teacher. He taught at Yost Elementary, Chesterton Elementary, Bluffton Elementary, and then moved to California and taught 26 years at James Guinn Elementary in Anaheim.

While teaching full time, he also served 22 years as the head usher for the Anaheim Convention Center and was an usher captain at Anaheim Stadium the first year the Angels played baseball there.

Jerry married Jeanette Brickner June 23, 1956; his wife survives. Together they raised four children: Sharon (Art) Raya, Brian Uptgraft, Nancee (James) Brown, and Michele (Sam) Lopez. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Rochelle Farley, Christina (Andrew) Breymann, Jeremy (Shiloh) Harada, Katie Barry, Ryan Lopez, and Meagan Lopez, and eight great-grandchildren, Brandon Barry, Hailey Franklin, Mekenzie Breymann, Addison Breymann, Jasmin Harada, Alyssa Morgan, Emma Farley, and James Harada.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Shields.

After retiring, Jerry and Jeanette were able to spend some years in Arizona, Indiana, Nevada, Louisiana, California, and Florida. They enjoyed every state and loved meeting new people everywhere they lived.

A memorial service will be scheduled for late spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice or to the Ball State Athletic Department.