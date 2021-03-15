Home RSS Holdman: Elevator owner had deficit worth for years Holdman: Elevator owner had deficit worth for years March 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Wells Court Docket: 03-15-2021 RSS Some COVID restrictions might end April 1 RSS Reunited for recognition