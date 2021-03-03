Gregg A. Meyer, 63, of Ossian, died Saturday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Gregg was born in Eureka, Calif., on May 6, 1957, to Fred and Rita (Ripberger) Meyer.

Survivors include two sons, Dan Raeke of Lafayette and Adam Meyer of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren; three brothers, Michael (Connie) Meyer of Fort Wayne, Dennis (Genie) Meyer of Ossian, and Ron (Judy) Meyer of Tennessee; and two sisters, Debbie (Jim) Wilson and Renee (Denny) Sweeney, both of Ossian.

In addition to his parents, Gregg was preceded in death by a brother, Dan Meyer.

No public services are planned at this time. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com