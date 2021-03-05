George Andrew “Andy” Tomlin, 57, of rural Uniondale, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 18, 1964, in Marion, a son of George and Dawnetta Dunham Tomlin.

He worked as a carpenter and glazier from Martin Enterprises, SPS Corporation, and Hall Aluminum. He attended Grace Bible Church, Berne. He was also a member of the Carpenter Local 232 and Glaziers Local 1165, DC91.

Surviving family include his wife, Daphne Tomlin; sons, Jeremiah (Kelsie) and Ryan (Kylie) Tomlin; granddaughters, Delaney and Hannah; siblings, Steve (Joan) and Randy (Pat) Tomlin and Cindy (Steve) Kem; and numerous, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his brother, John Tomlin.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Fairmount.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Service of Northeast Indiana or Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation, Bluffton.

