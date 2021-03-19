Gene Ivan Searles, 88 of Huntington, died at Heritage Pointe of Huntington at 2:47 p.m. March 17, 2021.

He was born Jan. 14, 1933, to Alva and Mildred (Buzzard) Searles in Jefferson Township, Huntington County. Gene graduated from

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Patricia Searles of

Huntington; daughters Marilyn (Kevin) Teusch of Huntington and Pamela Searles of Warren; sister Mabel Burnsworth of Huntington; brother Ray Searles of Bluffton; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Alva and Mildred Searles, his brothers Herb, Glen, Joe, Roger and Carl Searles and sisters Mary Louise Anderson, Ruth Shenefield, and Barbara and Carlette Searles.

Friends and family may gather to visit from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N. Matilda St., Warren

Calling will also be one hour prior to services at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Marion, with military rites.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.