Frank M. Ifer, 81, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 14, 2021, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Frank was born in Barnsdall, Ok., on Feb. 2, 1940, to R. Peter and Margaret E. Gleason Ifer. He married Ruth E. Bender in Bluffton on April 15, 1967. She preceded him in death on Jan. 21, 2021.

Frank grew up in Chester Township and graduated from Chester Center High School in 1958. He received his B.A. in English from Ball State University in 1958, and later his M.A. in Linguistics in 1971. He taught at Norwell High School for 12 years, before taking the job as manager at Cline Lumber. He worked at Cline until it was sold in 2006 and continued to work under new ownership at Habegger’s Ace of Bluffton, until retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Survivors include a son, Kurt (Angie) Ifer of Craigville; a daughter, Kara (Ross) Frank of Bluffton; eight grandchildren, Aerika Campbell, Naomi (Drew) Derengowski, Josef Ifer, Hank Ifer, Pete Ifer, Ava Frank, Meryl Frank, and Celia Frank; along with four great-grandchildren and one on the way.

In addition to his wife and parents, Frank was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Stone.

Public visitation will be on Wednesday, March 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Thursday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Tim Drayer and Steve Ringger will officiate. Private burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Masks are required for attendance at visitation at the funeral home. We appreciate your cooperation.

Memorial donations may be made to Helping Hands Pregnancy Resource Center or Christian Care Retirement Community.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com