Eugene “Gene” Bower, 88, a longtime resident of Petroleum, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2020, at IU Health West in Avon.

Gene was born on April 15, 1932, in Wells County, Indiana, to Merl and Bessie (Yoder) Bower. He graduated from Petroleum High School and served his county in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. When he returned home, he worked as a general laborer and then a supervisor at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 40 years and retired in 1990. Gene was a member of Sonlight Wesleyan Church and the American Legion Post #111 of Bluffton. He served on the board of Stahl Cemetery for many years and was very involved in taking care of the cemetery grounds.

On May 12, 1952, in Redkey, Gene and Rose Ann Williams were married.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Rose Ann of Twelve Mile and children, Susan (Mark) Cochran of Pueblo West, Barry (Rhonda) Bower of Markle, Robert (Tara) Bower of Warren and Scott (Rachel) Jellison of Twelve Mile. He was a loving grandpa to 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren with two on the way!

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Norma Bower and Betty Smith.

A celebration of Life Service will be held on 3 p.m. on Saturday (March 6, 2021) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Friends can visit with the family from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Stahl Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Air Force and American Legion Post #111 Honor Guard.

Friends wishing to watch Gene’s service can do so from the safety of their home, utilizing a Zoom meeting. You can login using the Zoom Meeting I.D. # 850 1354 8359 and you can login after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Stahl Cemetery Association and can be sent to the funeral home.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the service. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

