Home RSS Engineer offers commentary on identified areas of concern Engineer offers commentary on identified areas of concern March 20, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Top Readers RSS Wabash is ‘quite a gem in your backyard’ RSS Fritts settling in at parks department