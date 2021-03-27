Doug L. Flowers, 70, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021.

He was born May 22, 1950, in Bluffton to the late Homer Flowers and Mabel Bradley.

Doug was a CNC programmer for many years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, playing his Nintendo, Amazon shopping, and golfing. He also enjoyed being an outdoorsman.

Doug is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janice Flowers; daughters, Nanette (Flowers) Yoder and Amanda (Flowers) Schaan; grandchildren, Angela, Christopher, Dylan, Ethan, Chayton, and Takoda; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald Flowers.

Also preceding him in passing was his step-father Delbert Bradley; sister Elizabeth Ellison; and brothers, Michael and Terry Flowers.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wells County Humane Society.

Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.