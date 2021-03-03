Donna J. Breedlove, 81, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, Mar. 2, 2021, at the River Terrace Retirement Community.

Donna was born March 12, 1939, in Oak Harbor, Ohio, to Arthur J. and Anna L. Hesher Earhart. She married Ivan E. Breedlove in Bluffton June 1, 1959. He preceded her in death Mar. 20, 2019.

A 1957 graduate of Bluffton High School, Donna was a homemaker and also worked at the Progress Store in Bluffton for many years. She later worked at Pamida Department Store in Bluffton until it closed. She was a member of the First Reformed Church in Bluffton and a past member of Sigma Phi Gamma sorority.

Donna volunteered for several years at the Bargain Hut in Bluffton. She enjoyed genealogy, traveling around the country with Ivan, and especially attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Survivors include two sons, Tim (Sarah) Breedlove of Huntington and Ron (Kim) Breedlove of Uniondale; a stepsister, Jan Anderson of Bluffton; and four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by a daughter, Diann Carroll.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Visitation will be followed immediately by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Dr. Bryson E. “Gene” Bell and Adam Carroll will officiate. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted at 1 p.m. Saturday at the top of Donna’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Burial will follow at Spider Hill Cemetery in Rockford.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Reformed Church in Bluffton.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com