Donald Eugene Walter, 69, a resident of rural Pennville, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Donald was a lifelong farmer in Greene Township, Jay County. He was a 1969 graduate of Pennville High School.

Donald Eugene Walter was born Aug. 22, 1951, in Portland, the son of Vern and Irene (Betz) Walter. He was married to Laurel Michaelson on Sept. 16, 1995.

Survivors include his wife, Laurel Walter of rural Pennville; son, Michael Walter of rural Pennville; three daughters, Jennifer, Cherie, and Caroline Walter, all of rural Pennville; two brothers, Fred Walter and Roger Walter, both of rural Portland; two nephews, Rob Walter of rural Portland and Kris Michaelson of Huntington; brother-in-law, Marvin Michaelson of Huntington; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by a brother, William Walter, and his parents.

Visitation for friends and family will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pastor Denny Helton will officiate the services, and burial will follow in the IOOF Twin Hills Cemetery in Pennville.

