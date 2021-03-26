Dawsie Napier, 70, passed away at her residence Wednesday evening, Mar. 24, 2021, following an extended illness.

She was born in Hazzard, Ky. on Jan. 11, 1951, to Adrian and Cynthia (Terry) Williams. Both parents preceded her in death.

Dawsie married Ben Napier on Jan. 11, 1967, in Clintwood, Va. He survives in Bluffton.

Dawsie worked for many years at the Dutch Mill and Corner Depot Restaurant as well as providing daycare service out of her home. After retirement, she volunteered at the Bargain Hut in Bluffton. She enjoyed camping, attending garage sales, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Additional survivors include two sons, Ben (Kristin) Napier Jr. of Matthews, Ind., and Gary (Lisa) Napier of Bluffton; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Doug (Sandy) Williams of Bluffton and Harrison (Nancy) Williams of Alexandria; and one sister, Lois Baker of Kentucky.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by three sisters; Anna Fuller, Maxine Richie and Catherine Amburgey.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Clark Stoller officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Bluffton.

Visitors are required to wear masks during the visitation and funeral service at the funeral home. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we currently are only allowed a certain number of visitors in the funeral home at one time.

Memorials may be made to Bargain Hut in Bluffton.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com