David L Kreigh, 63, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a great friend to many. David was born Feb. 15, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Larry and Opal (Bard) Kreigh. David graduated from Norwell High School in 1976. He was in the transportation and logistics business for many years, and had been vice president of fleet maintenance at Forward Air Incorporated. On June 2, 1979, he married Amy Roberts, his high school sweetheart. They raised two sons, Dustin and Benjamin, and a daughter, Chelsea.

David was known by many as a hard-working, selfless and family-oriented man. He was most happy being amongst his family, spending weekends with them at he and Amy’s homestead in Ossian, a property that’s been in the family for more than 150 years. He was an avid runner, and enjoyed fishing back at the pond. Picking at his guitar was a favorite pastime. David took pleasure in traveling, taking part in several trips with Amy over the years, and was fond of gatherings with relatives and lifelong friends. In later life, he cherished being a grandfather to four young grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his father, Larry; his mother, Opal; and his granddaughter, Emilia Kreigh. He is survived by his wife Amy; his three children, Dustin (Jessica) Kreigh of Fishers, Benjamin Kreigh of Shipshewana, and Chelsea (Skyler) Titus of Nappanee; and four sisters; Jan (Dan Bushee) Chaney of Ossian, Judith Kreigh of Manistee, Mich., Susan (Jim) Gochis of Golden, Co., and Linda (Jerry) Clausman of Highlands Ranch, Co.

A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, March 13, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. A public visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, March 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Riley Children’s Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Kreigh family.