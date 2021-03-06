Dan Williams, 76, a former resident of Bluffton who had resided in Lake Worth, Fla., since 1984, passed away March 2, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Shoemaker Williams; a son, Danny Williams of Lakeland, Fla.; a sister, Mary Pennington of Montpelier, Ind.; two granddaughters, Lauren Young and Taylor Williams, both of Lakeland, Fla.; and two great-grandsons, Grayson and Conner of Lakeland, Fla.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nadine and Thurman Williams; a sister, Toni Williams; two brothers, John Williams and Paul Williams; and a granddaughter, Mackenzie Rae Williams.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. He will be laid to rest in the South Florida National Cemetery for Veterans.