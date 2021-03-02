Cleo “Wayne” Spencer, 81, of Hartford City, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home in Hartford City. He was born on Wednesday, May 3, 1939, in Crawford County. He married Jackie L. (Zent) Spencer on Saturday, Nov. 3, 1984, in Chester Center.

Survivors include his wife; children, Tonya J. (Russell) Burchard of North Webster, Jacque (Eric) McClellan of Hartford City, Steven R. (Brenda) Taylor of Greenfield, Hugh E. (Dawn) Taylor of Hartford City, and Debi (Kevin) Andry of Bedford; brother, Ed “Butch” (Barbara) Bell of Beech Grove; brother-in-law, Dewey (Norma) Zent of Wells County; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ivan Cleo Spencer, and mother, Pearl (Satterfield) Spencer.

Calling hours are from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com