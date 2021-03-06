Cheryl S. Thomas, 63, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Lima, Ohio, on March 2, 1958, the daughter of Otto C. and Betty J. Folk Reed.

She was a 1976 graduate of Bluffton High School. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for 24 years at Meadowvale Nursing Home in Bluffton.

Cheryl is survived by her two sons, John M. Reed of Decatur and Timothy N. Thomas of Bluffton; a brother, James M. Reed of Decatur; a sister, Cindy D. (David) Huddle of Columbus, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Faith Reed, Noah Devito, Cadence Reed, Brianna Talarico, Brandon, Kionna, Jade, Forrest and Charleston Reed; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Dakota M. Reed; a granddaughter, Sierra N. Thomas; and a brother, Ronald C. Reed.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, at the Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Elida, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to the family.

