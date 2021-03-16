Cheryl Louise Laws, 61, of Warren, died Thursday, March 11, 2021.

She was born Nov. 23, 1959, to Lewis Richards and Lois Walker in Marion. She married Allen Laws on Aug. 30, 1986.

Survivors include her husband; parents; children, Joshua Laws of Warren, Justin (Chastity) Laws of Huntington, and Jessica (Brandon Case) Laws of Kokomo; one grandchild; brothers, Gary (Sheila) Richards of Fairmount, Jerry (Punky) Richards of Fairmount, and Larry Richards of Jonesboro; and sister, Phyllis (Dave) Marshall of Marion.

She was predeceased by a brother, Philip Richards.

Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Eastview Wesleyan Church, 801 S. Main St., Jonesboro. A service will follow the visitation. Burial will follow at Park Cemetery in Fairmount.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

