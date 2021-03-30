Amy Leeson of Fort Wayne passed away at the age of 71, on March 28, 2021, after a short yet courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Garrett, Ind. She was the daughter of Audrey Leeson Jay and Mr. Roger Leeson and Mr. Glenn Jay.

Amy is survived by two sisters, Susan (Darryl) Whittington of Waterloo, Indiana and Rebecca Jay of Carnation, Wash.; two brothers, David Jay of Ellensburg, Wash., and Ted Jay of Wake Forest, N.C. Nine nieces and nephews were her pride and joy.

Amy lived her life as a loving and devoted sister, daughter, aunt, and loyal friend. Her greatest pleasures came from having dinner and wine with friends, sitting on the Purdue football bleachers, watching movies and Broadway shows, shopping for new shoes, or finding adventures in her many travels. Family times were her favorite times.

As a passionate educator she was dedicated to getting the most from her students while giving the most of herself. Amy was an avid and accomplished writer. She used her talents to contribute to various causes and was an advocate for social justice

Amy graduated Garrett High School in 1967. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University, a Masters of Education degree from Purdue University, and a Specialist in Education degree from Indiana University. Amy taught in Thorntown, Ind., and Waycross, Ga., and then returned to Indiana. Amy was a teacher and reading specialist at Norwell High School. After leaving public education, she had the unique accomplishment of becoming the program director at both Region 8 and Region 7 Educational Services. Amy recently retired after her years of dedicated service in her beloved field of education.

Amy had a spirit and presence that will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.

Private family services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to:

• AVOW (Advancing Voices of Women), c/o Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, 555 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802

• Purdue College of Education, Dean’s Discretionary Fund, ATTN: Dean Nancy Marchand-Martella, Beering Hall, 100 N. University St., West Lafayette, IN 47907. Please indicate in memory of Amy Leeson.

• Project READS, 1005 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46807

• Norwell Dollars for Scholars, Ossian, IN 46777

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.