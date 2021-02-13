Winifred “Freddie” Couch, 88, of Warren, Ind., passed away Jan. 23, 2021.

She was born April 17, 1932, in Wells County, to Samuel and Helen Goff Griffith. She married William J. Couch Sept. 2, 1951, at Asbury Chapel.

Freddie was a 1950 graduate of Jackson High School in Wells County and graduated from nursing school at Marion Regional Career Center. She worked at Heritage Pointe in Warren for many yeas as an LPN and was a former member of Asbury Church.

Both Freddie and Bill lived their lives in positive service to their family, society in general and service to our Lord. “We pray that our lives have made this earth a better place and that our service has been an enhancement to all people” — Bill and Freddie Couch.

She is survived by her husband and four children, William (Angela) Couch, Robert (Elizabeth) Couch, Tresa (Steve) Patz, and Bryan Couch. She is also survived by grandchildren Travis (Rose) Couch, Bruce Couch, Candice (Brandon) Cox, Brandon Couch, Ross (Holly) Patz, Kyle (Mariah) Couch, Kendra Couch, and Stephanie (Casey) Wildeman. Her great-grandchildren are Quentin, Autumn, Jayden, Amberlynn, Asuna, Callie Jo, Grayson and Leyland.

Freddie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Byrliss “Jean” Morrison; a son, Bruce Allen Couch; a grandson, Chad Couch; and a granddaughter, Alyssa Couch.

No services will be scheduled at this time. An inurnment will take place at a later date at Asbury Cemetery in Wells County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

